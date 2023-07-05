Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

