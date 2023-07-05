Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.
Insider Activity at Ecolab
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.