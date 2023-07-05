Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.