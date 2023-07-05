Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 1,041 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

