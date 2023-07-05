Econ Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

