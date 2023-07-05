Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Newmont makes up 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.
Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $61.38.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
