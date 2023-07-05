Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 78,569 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,569 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.