Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

