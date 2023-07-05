ELIS Price Up 5.1% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $2,998.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.34 or 1.00058228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08206334 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.