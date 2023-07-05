Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Embracer Group AB (publ) and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embracer Group AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,018.81%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Given Embracer Group AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Embracer Group AB (publ) is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embracer Group AB (publ) and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.44 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -2.03

Embracer Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Embracer Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others. It also publishes films and comics. It distributes games through retailers and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

