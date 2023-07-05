Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Emerald Stock Down 1.0 %

EEX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerald by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerald by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

