Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 27,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 101,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerald in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Emerald Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerald by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerald by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 10.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

