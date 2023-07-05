Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.06 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $193.61 or 0.00639582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.45 billion and approximately $2.06 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 197.21134812 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,063,183.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.