Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $149,742.75

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $149,742.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,910,863 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

