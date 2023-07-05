Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Update

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,827,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 812,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enhabit Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHAB shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of Enhabit stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 136,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

