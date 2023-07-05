Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 392,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

