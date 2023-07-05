Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 7.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.59. 112,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 150,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.