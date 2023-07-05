Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

