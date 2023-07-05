Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
