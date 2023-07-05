EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 205,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. 899,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,073. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

