Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 1.1%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.19). Approximately 441,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 362,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).

A number of research firms recently commented on EQLS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Equals Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 149 ($1.89) to GBX 164 ($2.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £179.97 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.75.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

