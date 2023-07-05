Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.28). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares changing hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

(Free Report)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.