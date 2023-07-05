Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.27 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

