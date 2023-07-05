EscoinToken (ELG) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $143.00 million and approximately $527,514.63 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00009320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

