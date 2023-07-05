Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $16.94 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

