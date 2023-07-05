EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. 10,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,468. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.4474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Further Reading

