Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eterna Therapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eterna Therapeutics
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.