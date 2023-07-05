Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eterna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

