Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAFree Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

