Ethereum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $230.05 billion and $6.23 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,913.65 or 0.06275160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,105 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

