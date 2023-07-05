ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

