Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.10 ($1.37), with a volume of 19540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.52. The stock has a market cap of £121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

About Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,565.20 ($1,986.55). In other news, insider Kate Allum purchased 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,565.20 ($1,986.55). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 100,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £127,000 ($161,187.97). Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.