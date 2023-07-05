Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.10 ($1.37), with a volume of 19540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.42).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Eurocell Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.52. The stock has a market cap of £121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.
