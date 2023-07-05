Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $128.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

