Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 655,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

