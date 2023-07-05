Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 262,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

