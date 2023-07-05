FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

About FAT Brands

(Free Report)

Further Reading

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.