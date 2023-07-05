FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
FAT Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
