FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.37

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.37 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 447857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.