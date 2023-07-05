FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.37

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.37 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 447857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
