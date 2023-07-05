Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $33.96 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $337,593.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,475.11 or 0.99987570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,823,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,565,046 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,823,763.19366397 with 34,565,045.79389148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98043919 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $348,319.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

