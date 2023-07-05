Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 32.47% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FRNW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,545 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.