Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

