Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 3,435,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

