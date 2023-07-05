Financial Comparison: Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olympus and Azenta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olympus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Azenta $555.50 million 5.40 $2.13 billion ($0.63) -73.10

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Olympus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.5% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Azenta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Olympus and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympus N/A N/A N/A Azenta -7.79% 0.81% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olympus and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Azenta 0 1 3 0 2.75

Azenta has a consensus target price of $64.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azenta is more favorable than Olympus.

Summary

Azenta beats Olympus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olympus

(Free Report)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, operating rooms, repair and maintenance services. The Therapeutic Solutions Business segment provides urology, gynecology, respiratory, ear, nose, and throat products; GI endo-therapy and energy devices; and surgical single-use devices. The Scientific Solutions Business segment offers biological and industrial microscopes, industrial videoscopes, non-destructive testing equipment, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers. The Others segment offers biomedical materials and orthopedic equipment. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.