First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.08

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $30.37. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 23,278 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Community Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.
First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares
In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
