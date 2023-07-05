First Pacific Financial Has $3.05 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

JPSE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

