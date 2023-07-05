First Pacific Financial Has $489,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.87.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

