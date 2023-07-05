First Pacific Financial Has $975,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. 38,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

