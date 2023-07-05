First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $247.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.