First Pacific Financial Sells 27,706 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,706 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial owned 0.05% of Riverview Bancorp worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

RVSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

