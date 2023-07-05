First Pacific Financial Sells 59 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

BLK traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.69. 62,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

