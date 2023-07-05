First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,018,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 263,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

