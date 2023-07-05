First Pacific Financial Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.35. 57,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.61. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

