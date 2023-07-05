First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. 79,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

