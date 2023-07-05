First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lowered by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,747. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.