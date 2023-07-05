First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,063 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $82.92.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
