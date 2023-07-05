First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,063 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $82.92.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

